If you’re going to make a list of the top men in WWE, make sure to put the one and only Becky Lynch on top. WWE’s Instagram account did the right thing by placing “The Man” on top of their shortlist featuring legends who have called themselves “man” at one point.

Just below Becky Lynch is none other than the “Macho Man” Randy Savage. Big Boss Man isn’t far behind as one of the toughest dudes to ever have “man” on their name. Next is the richest of them all, “Million Dollar Man” Ted Dibiase Sr. And at dead last—they probably added him out of technicality—is the entity known as Boogeyman.

It’s cool, there’s no ‘they’ – being The Man is my own statement. After decades of (awesome) men being The Man, what’s more empowering than saying to both female & male locker rooms, “I am The Man now, what are you going to do about it?” Because make no mistake, that’s what I am. pic.twitter.com/LGEmuogWWO — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 25, 2018

Of course, Becky Lynch had something to say about being the best man in WWE. While highlighting a comment from the original post, Lynch took to Twitter to express her thoughts about being part of an elite group in WWE. Citing the hardship of carrying both the men and women’s division, the SmackDown Women’s Champion delivered another huge straight fire tweet of the day.

(Photo credit: WWE.com)