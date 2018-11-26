5 Early predictions for WWE Royal Rumble 2019

WWE Royal Rumble 2019 is less than two months away. With Rumble rumors already starting to gather steam, we thought we’d give our some early predictions for the 2019 Royal Rumble.

Finn Balor and Bayley enter at #30

Finn Balor and Bayley are the most logical winners for the second season of the Mixed Match Challenge at this point. That means Balor and Bayley will get to enter their Rumble’s at #30 which will give them both a fantastic shot at winning and booking their place at WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar beats Braun Strowman (again)

At this point, it definitely looks like Braun Strowman will get his title shot at WWE Royal Rumble 2019. Despite undergoing elbow surgery, Strowman will be fit in time for the Rumble.

However, with rumors that Seth Rollins is the man WWE have earmarked to face Lesnar at Mania, the Rumble could end up being another disappointing night for Strowman.

EC3 makes his main roster debut as a surprise entrant

EC3 was supposed to make his main roster debut at SummerSlam in August but an unfortunate concussion he suffered the night before led to his call-up getting postponed. At this point, it looks like EC3 could have his last NXT match at the NXT TakeOver at WWE Royal Rumble 2019 weekend before finally making his main roster bow as a surprise entrant in the men’s Royal Rumble match.

Becky Lynch drops the title and wins the women’s Royal Rumble

According to rumors, Becky Lynch will face Ronda Rousey in one of the marquee matches at WrestleMania 35. However, it’s unlikely that WWE will do a champion vs champion match because the winner of the women’s Rumble gets a title opportunity at WrestleMania.

One other way WWE could get to Ronda vs Becky is Becky dropping the title at or before the Rumble before winning the women’s Royal Rumble match.

The Undertaker hints at his WrestleMania opponent

It’s pretty evident at this point that The Undertaker will wrestle at WrestleMania 35. After the terrible build to last year’s match against John Cena, WWE could choose to do it in a different way this year, with Undertaker appearing at the Rumble and possibly facing off with the Superstar he wants to face at Mania.