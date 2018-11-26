When the first-ever all women’s PPV Evolution was announced, rumors have circulated about the unveiling of the new Women’s Tag Team Championships. While Stephanie McMahon has said that it won’t happen anytime soon, Superstars are already aspiring to be the inaugural champs. This includes the Ultimate Hugger, Bayley.

In an interview with Planeta Wrestling, Bayley said she’s just patiently waiting for the announcement of the new tag titles. She also expressed her confidence in winning the historic tag titles with her partner Sasha Banks. According to Bayley, it’s only a matter of time before they beat the top female tag teams in WWE.

“Yeah we’re friends. We’re best friends. We’ll we’re gonna win some Tag Team Championships that’s what we’re doing. We’re gonna beat The Riott Squad at ‘Evolution’… look, c’mon, I’m already a Tag Team Champion [Points to a pin she’s wearing]. No that’s just our next goal. We’re gonna be a tag team until they freakin’ announce it and then we’re going to win them and we’re going to make history.”

While the WWE has yet to confirm the unveiling of the new belts, both RAW and SmackDown Live are slowly building up their female tag team division. Some fans are even reporting that various signs have been handed out on live events and TV tapings with “We Want Women’s Tag Team Championships” printed on them. Evidently, all signs point to a new tag team division opening soon.

(Photo credit: WWE.com, H/T Fightful for the transcription)