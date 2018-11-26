After over 2 decades as a pro wrestler, you can’t blame Matt Hardy for taking shots at a fan who questioned if professional wrestling was fake. Over the span of his career, Hardy has endured a number of injuries and was recently forced to hang up his boots.

A fan commented on the legitimacy of pro wrestling online asking:

“Do u or does anybody believe this s*** is real?”

Hardy didn’t take kindly to the fan’s comment and tore him down, saying:

“So you’re asking ME, one of the athletes that valiantly took part in ‘this $h*t,’ if this is “REAL?’ Perhaps instead of questioning the intelligence of wrestling fans, you should question your own intelligence for tweeting such insulting ignorance .#HaveCourageAndBeKind, right?”

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)