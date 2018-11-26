WWE TLC comes to us from the SAP center in San Jose, California on Sunday, December 16.

As of now, it features four officially confirmed matches. We will be updating this match card as and when WWE announces additions to it. We will also update the news and rumors section as relevant information filters through as well.

For the timings of the event in your timezone, scroll down.

Intercontinental Title match: Seth Rollins (C) vs Dean Ambrose

The Lunatic Fringe has been a source of great angst and frustration of late to Intercontinental Champion and former Shield brother Seth Rollins. However, Rollins gets an official opportunity to settle their feud when he defends his Title against him at TLC.

Will Rollins avenge himself on his backstabbing former tag team partner? Or will Dean Ambrose’s new found edge prove to be enough to pip his eternal rival and snatch away the IC Title?

WWE Championship match: Daniel Bryan (C) vs. AJ Styles

Daniel Bryan has embraced the dark side over the past few weeks, and it’s landed him the WWE Championship and a near-victory over the unconquerable Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series as well.

However, when he squares with AJ Styles again – the man who only lost the Title he had made his own for a year by virtue of a dastardly act of cowardice – there will be hell to pay.

Will Bryan’s unhinged approach pay dividends again? Or will AJ Styles prove just why he’s known as the Phenomenal One by reclaiming lost glory in style?

Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin (Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match)

Braun Strowman was promised a match against Baron Corbin at TLC should he help Monday Night RAW overcome SmackDown Live in the traditional 5 on 5 Survivor Series match.

Duly, Strowman eliminated 4 members of Team SmackDown and helped RAW romp home to victory. However, in a cruel twist, Corbin ganged up with Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley to shatter his elbow on the fallout episode of RAW.

Now on the shelf for elbow surgery, the big question is whether Braun Strowman will make it back in time to exact terrible revenge on Baron Corbin at TLC.

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax

After the hellacious beating she sustained at the hands of Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey is likely itching for revenge and doesn’t really care whose hand she breaks in her pursuit of it – and the right hand of the ‘Facebreaker’ is certainly something the WWE Universe would love to see broken after what it did to Becky.

However, the last time these two squared off, Nia Jax ragdolled Rousey for the majority of that contest. And if Rousey goes into TLC without healing 100% from the beating she took from Charlotte Flair, expect the same to happen all over again.

WWE TLC News:

The finals of this season’s Mixed Match Challenge will happen at WWE TLC – the winners of which will go on to both gain the number 30 entry spot in their respective Royal Rumble events.

As of now, both teams are TBA depending on the playoffs’ results over the next couple of weeks.

WWE TLC Rumors:

Apparently Lars Sullivan is all set to make his debut at WWE TLC, and will go up against…none other than Braun Strowman.

Which is a completely feasible scenario because what’s better than one behemoth for Vince McMahon? Two of them, of course.

Timings:

United States: Sunday, December 16, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Singapore/Malaysia/Hong Kong: Monday, December 17, 8 am SGT

India: Monday, December 17, 5.30 am IST

Pakistan: Monday, December 17, 5 am PST

United Kingdom: Monday, December 17, 12 am GMT

Nigeria: December 17, 1 am WAST

South Africa: December 17, 2 am SAST