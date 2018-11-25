Bray Wyatt finally made his WWE return last night at WWE Starrcade in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Baron Corbin came down to the ring at Starrcade and issued an open challenge. The challenge was answered by the returning Wyatt. The crowd welcomed Bray with a massive ovation and he easily beat the shocked RAW GM.

Bray Wyatt has been absent from WWE television since Matt Hardy was forced to step away from in-ring action and has been taking time off while WWE creative comes up with something new for him.

Bray Wyatt is back!!!

Wyatt could make his return to Monday Night RAW as soon as this Monday.

