If you enjoyed our first installment on this topic, of how the women Superstars on RAW look with and without makeup, you’re sure to enjoy this one too.

WWE women Superstars are some of the best looking women on television. But apart from naturally looking good, a lot of backstage work goes into giving them the characteristic look that we relate with as well.

On that note, here are the SmackDown Live women Superstars – with and without makeup.

Becky Lynch

We couldn’t start this list with anyone other than The Man, the SmackDown Live Women’s Champion and arguably the most over WWE Superstar currently – Becky Lynch.

She had to bide her time, but when it came, did she take it with both hands or what?

Billie Kay

One half of the IIconics, Billie Kay is a fixture on SmackDown Live and along with co-conspirator Peyton Royce – who’s also the next entry on this list – she makes for some of the more entertaining segments on the show on a regular basis.

Peyton Royce

Peyton Royce, along with Billie Kay, is an astute addition to any roster. Equally distinctive on the microphone and inside the ring, Royce has the potential to be a stable feature of the SmackDown Women’s division in the years to come.

Carmella

Despite starting off as a third wheel to Enzo and Cass, Carmella has evolved constantly on the main roster. From being an irritating heel – who also won the Money in the Bank and eventually became Champion – she’s not rocking it up with R-Truth as part of the Fabulous Truth.

Dance Break!

Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is arguably the most athletically gifted athlete in the WWE – regardless of gender. She’s got wrestling royalty in her blood, but it speaks volumes to her own gumption and ability that she’s grown into the bedrock of the Women’s Revolution in the WWE.

7 Time Women’s Champion too. Let that sink in.

Lana

The Ravishing Russian plays the perfect foil to the Bulgarian Brute Rusev – on and off the TV cameras. But as entertaining as she is on SmackDown Live, what truly sets Lana apart is her constant motivation to make a name for herself as a proper wrestler.

Mandy Rose

One of the most beautiful women to ever walk through gorilla position in the WWE, Mandy Rose has often had to play second fiddle to Sonya Deville. However, she is finding her feet as a solid in ring performer herself of later.

You wouldn’t see many complaining about giving her more air time, that’s for sure.

Naomi

Naomi is one of the most athletically gifted wrestlers on SmackDown Live alongside the likes of Charlotte Flair and her charisma and acrobatic in-ring repertoire is only rivalled by her incredibly over entrance theme and routine.

The wife of Jimmy Uso, Naomi is also a former SmackDown Live Women’s Champion.

Asuka

The Empress of Tomorrow absolutely tore it up at NXT, but found her undefeated streak end at the hands of Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.

Even still, she still features as a prominent fixture on SmackDown Live and can never be counted out as a force for anyone to reckon with. Definitely among the best of the best.

Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville is the resident fighter of SmackDown Live and is always down for a scrap. Aided by Mandy Rose, Deville has been an ever-present figure on SmackDown Live since making her main roster debut as part of Absolution, alongside Paige.

Zelina Vega

Andrade Cien Almas’ aide, manager and mouthpiece, Zelina Vega has made a name for herself on SmackDown Live as a wrestler on her own merit as well.

Apart from being an assertive talker on the microphone, she’s also more than handy in the ring and can hold her own against just about anyone.