5 Things you need to know about Lars Sullivan

Lars Sullivan’s move to the main roster was announced on the Survivor Series pre-show. Vignettes of his arrival have been shown on both RAW on SmackDown so his main roster, although the blue brand would seem to be a better fit for Sullivan.

Sullivan made his main roster debut in 2017 in a tag-team match, turning on his own partner after his partner got pinned. Since then the biggest match his been would have to be challenging Aleister Black for the NXT Championship.

But, how much do you know about Sullivan?

Appeared on RAW in 2012

In 20120, during the build-up for RAW 1000, Lars Sullivan appeared in the crowd as Heath Slater was facing a number of WWE legends. Sullivan was seen as former WWE Champion Bob Backlund came out to confront Slater.

Sullivan was seen at ringside wearing an Austin 3:16 shirt.

His former tag-team partner is Braun Strowman

During his time in developmental, Lars Sullivan teamed up with another monster, Braun Strowman. Just think of the two behemoths teaming together must have been enough to make to make their opponents tremble in their boots.

Brock Lesnar has praised Sullivan

Brock Lesnar trained with Lars Sullivan when the latter was in developmental, back in 2015. Lesnar was reportedly “blown away” after first seeing the rookie in action before being flown out to the WWE Performance Center fot a raining session with Sullivan.

His hands are the same size as Andre the Giant

As you can see in the photo above, Lars Sullivan has massive hands. His hands are reportedly the same size as that of the late great Andre The Giant.

His girlfriend broke up with him because he loved WWE more than her

This story is incredible. Sullivan’s story was featured in WWE Magazine in 2008 after he wrote in.

Sullivan attended ECW One Night Stand while in high school in 2008 instead of attending his high school girlfriend’s birthday. This resulted in him getting dumped. You can read his leet to WWE Magazine below:

DYLAN MILEY, 20, OF ARVADA, CO. EXPLAINS WHY NO WOMAN, NO MATTER HOW HOT, CAN COME BETWEEN HIM AND HIS LOVE OF THE SQUARED CIRCLE

“I was the high school football jock and she was the very sexy, 5’4, 120-pound cheerleader. We were together for two years and matched up perfectly. We both liked sports. I attempted to get her into WWE by bringing her to live events. She didn’t like them, but they were my treat, so, she came anyway.

“I would go to her high school volleyball games. That was our compromise. The only thing that tore us apart was my obsession with wrestling, and her dislike of big, oily men smashing each other with steel chairs.