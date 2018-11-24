Bobby Roode and Chad Gable picked up a win in a non-title match over WWE RAW Tag-Team Champions Authors of Pain on WWE RAW last week. WWE has now announced that Roode and Gable have earned a title shot and will challenge AOP for the RAW Tag-Team Championships this Monday.

The Authors of Pain won the Tag-Team Championships in a handicap match against Seth Rollins. They then defeated The Bar at Survivor Series.

WWE Rumor Roundup of the week: Big heel turn, Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania opponent

The feud between Roode, Gable and the AOP started when Roode and Gable poked fun at AOP’s manager Drake Maverick backstage on RAW.

Another match has also been announced for RAW. Elias will face Bobby Lashley.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)