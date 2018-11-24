In this week’s WWE Rumor Roundup, we take a look at WWE’s early WrestleMania plans as well as a look at Shane McMahon’s heel turn which is still coming.

The WWE Rumor Roundup also takes a look at a potential NXT call-up that was cancelled as well as an injury to a RAW Superstar.

Shane McMahon’s heel turn

As per Wrestling Observer, Shane McMahon’s rumors heel turn is still coming and will happen by early 2019. According to the observer, McMahon winning the WWE World Cup was the first step in his heel turn and SmackDown losing 6 matches at Survivor Series was also a part of the setup.

Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania opponent

According to Dave Meltzer, WWE creative has plans in place to set up a feud between Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar on the road to WrestleMania 35, culminating with Rollins challenging Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

Rollins is currently feuding with Dean Ambrose while Lesnar will most likely face Braun Strowman at the Royal Rumble in January.

Dolph Ziggler injured?

PWInsider reported the Dolph Ziggler could be dealing with a foot injury right now. It is unclear if he will need time off. Ziggler was a part of Team RAW at Survivor Series but wasn’t on the card for RAW the next night.

Cancelled main roster debut

EC3 was reportedly supposed to make his main roster debut after SummerSlam in August but it was called off after he picked up a concussion. According to reports, EC3’s main roster push has been postponed until creative on the main roster have something for him,