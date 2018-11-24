5 WWE Superstars who could win the 2019 men’s Royal Rumble

Shinsuke Nakamura won the 2018 men’s Royal Rumble and chose to challenge WWE Champion AJ Styles at WrestleMania for the WWE Championship. Nakamura failed to win the title and turned heel later after the match. Will the winner of the 2019 Rumble be more successful?

The Rumble is about 2 months away right now and let us take an early dive into 5 Superstars who look to be favourites to win at this point.

Finn Balor

WWE recently announced that the winners of the 2018 Mixed Match Challenge will enter the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches at #30. At this point, Balor and Bayley seem to be the most logical winners of the MMC which means Balor could enter at #30.

Balor had a spectacular showing at the 2018 Royal Rumble, lasting till the last 4 after entering at #2. If Balor enters last he definitely has a great chance of winning it this year. Could Balor face Lesnar for the Universal Championship he never lost at WrestleMania?

The Miz

The Miz followed up one of the most successful years of his career in 2017 by reaching new heights in 2018. The Miz is easily one of the most popular Superstars on SmackDown despite being a heel.

If WWE decides to have a winner from SmackDown this year, The Miz seems to be the best choice. That could lead to The Miz vs Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins

With rumors of a showdown between Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins coming at WrestleMania 35, Rollins seems one of the favourites to win the Rumble this year. Rollins has been on fire for the last couple of year’s and winning the Rumble and being on the main event of WrestleMania 35 seems like an apt reward for one of WWE’s most consistent performers.

Kevin Owens

This one is a longshot for sure but hear me out. Owens is currently out after surgery but if he’s fit in time for the Rumble, what better to have KO return but than return at the Rumble to a massive pop before winning it.

Kevin Owens is easily one of the top guys WWE have, he’s always on top of his game and keeps reinventing himself. If WWE don’t want to do Lesnar vs Owens at the Rumble, he could easily choose to face the WWE Champion instead.

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is high on WWE’s priority list. He hasn’t been pinned at all in 2018 and seems heir apparent to Roman Reigns as WWE’s top guy. The only downside of him winning the Royal Rumble could be a perception amongst fans that he’s being pushed down their throats in the same way Roman was when fans turned on him.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)