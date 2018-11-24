The ‘Masterpiece’ Chris Masters (aka Chris Adonis) will be taking part in two shows in Pakistan as part of local promotion Ring of Pakistan in December as part of Ring of Pakistan Season 2k18. The second season follows the first which was held earlier this year and was a roaring success.

Masters’ first show will be held in Karachi on December 7th and the second on December 9th in Lahore. Ring of Pakistan have promised that more than 20 International Superstars will take part in the event which also includes former NXT talent, Sylverster Lefort and former CWC competitor HoHo Lun.

(Photo Credit: Ring of Pakistan)