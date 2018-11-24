Former WWE Cruiserweight and NXT Champion Neville walked out of WWE in 201frustratedted at the way he was being booked and his position on the card.

Neville was in the middle of a great run as the heel “King of the Cruiserweights” but the reason speculated at the time he walked out of RAW was that he’d been asked to job to then-Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore who was fired in 2018.

The former ‘King of the Cruiserweights’ recently took part in a fan Q & A on Instagram and was asked why he left WWE. He confirmed that Enzo’s push had been a factor:

“They killed the king and gave the crown to a wanna be rapper.”

With his no-compete clause after his WWE at an end, the former ‘King of the Cruiserweights’ is set to return to the indies as PAC and posted a photo of himself looking really jacked up:

KISS MY MUSCULAR ARSE. pic.twitter.com/YUta4oNeaW — KING IS DEAD (@BASTARDPAC) November 10, 2018

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)