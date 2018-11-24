November is about to close, and Fox Sports Asia continues its celebration of No Shave November by featuring the best beards in WWE history. Just as the previous list discussed iconic moustaches, we now look at the best and iconic bushes on the chin. These Superstars’ look wouldn’t be complete or the same if they came on screen without the bush on their chin.

Scott Steiner

Big Poppa Pump may be obnoxious and weird at times, but there’s a lot to love with the guy. He’s a well-decorated wrestler with the physique to show for it. It’s not Steiner without the muscles. His chainmail headgear also adds to the menacing and freakish appeal of Scott Steiner. A well-trimmed beard adds the finishing touch to his iconic look. His blonde beard with the black strip running down the middle is unique and menacing, perfect for a personality such as the genetic freak.

Bray Wyatt

There are many things that make Bray Wyatt a scary and crazy cult leader. His weird aura and peculiar crawling are just the tips of the iceberg. The eerie music adds to his mystique too. What seals the deal, however, is the hair. The long and unkempt mane plus the overgrown and messy beard are the final ingredients that make him undoubtedly the Eater of Worlds. For someone who says we must follow the buzzards, it’s obvious his beard hasn’t experienced the buzz of a shaver in a long time.

Braun Strowman

Next up is another (former) member of the Wyatt Family. One look at the monster among men and it’s easy to figure out that the behemoth is no ordinary man. He has the body and muscles, and he also has the mug typical of a strongman. The long beard also adds the terrifying appeal of Strowman. It’s also necessary for him to have this, as he would be a very unconvincing strongman without the beard. Strowman has one of the best beards in WWE right now.

Randy Savage

Going back to way past eras, the Macho Man Randy Savage was also the bearer of one the most iconic beards in WWE history. Regardless if it’s the Savage that wowed the WWE Universe during the early WrestleManias or the one that was more menacing during his WCW run, his full beard across his chin was a constant. Macho Man definitely had one of the best beards in WWE history, it’s downright iconic.

Daniel Bryan

Call Daniel Bryan a hillbilly, the goat, or any other name, it doesn’t matter. The WWE Champion would gladly take these if it means having a full beard. He looks great with one whether he’s sporting the short trimmed one which he has right now or the long bushy one. In his younger days, Bryan’s gone on wrestling without a beard.

However, the growth is already an iconic part of his look. This is truer when his highest high in WWE consisted of him having the full beard. The Bryan we loved the most was the one with the beard that went through the Authority.

