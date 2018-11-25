5 Times the WWE went too far

The WWE always dances on a fine line between reality and sports entertainment. On one hand, that it has fantastic elements is its worst kept secret. On the other hand, it’s necessary to have a semblance of reality so as to not insult the intelligence of the WWE Universe.

However, there are times when the scales are tipped too much on one side. With too much fantasy, the product becomes too absurd and unbelievable. Be very realistic on the other hand, and the WWE can violate sensitivities and be offensive. Fox Sports Asia takes a look at some of these moments wherein the WWE went too far.

Mae Young’s Hand

The WWE has done lots of crazy stuff throughout the years. Topping the list of absurdities is when WWE legend Mae Young gave birth to a hand. Not a baby or a full-bodied human; just a hand. Making things crazier was that the father was Mark Henry (that Mark Henry would have a child with Mae Young at her age is crazy, to begin with, but this is a totally different discussion). The WWE Universe would learn years later on that thankfully (?) the child grew up to be a human-sized hand.

Snitsky’s “Baby Punt”

Gene Snitsky isn’t expected to be relatable and lovable. During the time he wanted to make WWE Hall of Famer Lita’s life a living hell, he took this to the extreme. Lita had a kid with Kane (again, another absurd side story). During one of Snitsky’s bad deeds, he kidnapped the child and cradled him to the ring as Lita helplessly watched. After nasty words and threats, he did the unthinkable when he punted the mannequin baby to the crowd. It was a truly shocking moment regardless if the baby was a doll or not.

Tag Team with God

In 2006, the Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels found himself in a feud against the boss Mr. McMahon. One of the highest points (or lowest depending on how you look at it) of the program happened on Backlash 2006 when Mr. McMahon teamed up with his son Shane against HBK and God. Michael’s reformation as a religious man is what made the team up conceivable. Mr. McMahon was really pushing his superiority above everything else. Michaels was as professional as ever, doing everything he can to make the program work. Needless to say, the buildup to the match was ridiculous and sometimes offensive. The match itself also reeked of foolishness, insensitivity, and mockery. It’s one of those moments in WWE history where they really could’ve done better.

Mysterio/Guerrero Child Custody Match

Most feuds revolve around pride, championships, respect, or any of the typical things wrestlers fight about. These weren’t enough for Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. For their feud, they decided to fight over the custody rights over Rey’s child, Dominick. This climaxed with a ladder match wherein Dominick’s custody papers were up for grabs. It was another noteworthy match in their Hall of Fame careers, it’s just amazing that a child got involved in the fight with very important and devastating consequences.

RIP Mr. McMahon

Mr. McMahon has probably received many lifetimes worth of ill will. This is pretty standard for a man the WWE Universe loved to hate. The WWE Universe got their wish in 2007 when Mr. McMahon ended an episode of RAW by staging his own death. He planned to go out with a bang as he stepped into his limousine which then exploded upon his closing of the door. Only Mr. McMahon would be bold enough to toy with death for the sake of a good story.

(Photo and Video Credit: WWE.com and WWE Youtube Page)