5 Ways to welcome Roman Reigns back to the WWE

October 22, 2018 on a seemingly normal night, Roman Reigns came out and addressed the WWE Universe. He revealed that he had leukemia and that he would be leaving to gear up for his second fight with the deadly disease.

Reigns left the crowd and the industry rattled to their very core.

But just like Reigns said, he’s not leaving the WWE for good. The Big Dog will definitely rise from this setback like he did the first time.

And when he returns, here are some possible scenarios that await what promises to be the biggest babyface comeback possibly of all time.

A confrontation and eventual feud with Dean Ambrose

We bet you your bottom dollar Dean Ambrose won’t get away from Roman Reigns unscathed. After backstabbing Seth Rollins the night Reigns left, Ambrose will definitely at the top of The Big Dog’s priority list. Expect an emotional rivalry between the two as Reigns’ wrath will rain down on Ambrose like a typhoon on a summer day.

Add in Seth Rollins to the mix and we’ll probably get another fantastic match from these three, just like their triple threat classic at Battleground 2016.

A major showdown against Drew McIntyre

By the time Roman Reigns makes his return, the landscape of the company would have probably changed. At the top of the food chain is Drew McIntyre, finally realizing his full potential as a top star in WWE.

We’re sure Reigns won’t miss the chance to step to whoever replaces him as the Big Dog, so expect him to butt heads with McIntyre a lot.

Dolph Ziggler could still be McIntyre’s lackey by that time, so that’s something Reigns should worry about.

Plus, who knows where Braun Strowman will end up by that time?

Winning his second Royal Rumble match

Let’s say Reigns treatment will allow him to return at the beginning of 2020. You know what that means—Royal Rumble season! There’s a huge possibility that Reigns will be a surprise Royal Rumble entrant.

If that’s the case, he can definitely win it all. Giving Reigns his second Rumble victory is a perfect “welcome home” gift from the WWE to the homecoming hero.

It shouldn’t end there, however, because this momentous win for Roman Reigns could possibly lead us to…

WrestleMania 36 main event with heel Daniel Bryan

Imagine this: the comeback hero, Roman Reigns, staring down the villain, Daniel Bryan, across the ring at WrestleMania 36. The conquering warrior who defeated an illness against the once-beloved babyface who came out of retirement to win the WWE Championship – only to abandon his values in its pursuit.

It’s going to be an epic showdown for the ages.

You can put either the WWE Championship or the WWE Universal Championship on the line to spice it up further.

If anything, whoever ends up winning will define their respective brand for years to come.

Defeating Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship

This is just wishful thinking, but what if Roman Reigns pulled out all the stops to beat leukemia just in time for WrestleMania 35? Because we all know Reigns will recapture the gold he never lost the moment he returns. And who’s currently holding the Universal Championship? Brock Lesnar.

Reigns making a triumphant return at next year’s big event is easily the ultimate comeback story. It’s only fitting that Reigns gets to overcome Lesnar for the second time too, just like he would have done leukemia.

(Photo credits: WWE.com)