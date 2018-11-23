WWE Matches of the week (23rd November 2018)

Survivor Series may be over, but the action never stops in the WWE. Another week has passed and once again, it’s time to search for the best matches. From exciting rematches to high-stake encounters, this week didn’t disappoint one bit.

And since we all couldn’t possibly keep up with all the fuss, we’ve come up with five must-see matches from WWE’s weekly programming. Gear up for more fun wrestling binge, starting with a classic rivalry revisited.

Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio – SmackDown Live

After nearly a decade, Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio met in a WWE ring once again. And there’s still no love lost between the two after their physical main event match this week. Upping the ante is Orton’s relentless and successful desecration of Mysterio’s mask – the luchador’s pride and heritage.

If that wasn’t enough, Orton tried to break Mysterio’s neck with a steel chair—a tactic that’s been part of his MO ever since his feud with John Cena in 2007.

Nikki Cross vs. Candice LaRae – NXT

After Johnny Gargano was revealed to be Aleister Black’s attacker, the NXT faithful was shocked. However, his wife Candice LaRae followed in his footsteps as she also found a mean streak of her own.

Nikki Cross was the unfortunate recipient of LaRae’s rage in their main event match this week. LaRae dominated NXT’s Twisted Sister throughout the match, but her rage got the best of her towards the end.

Cross capitalized and stole a quick win.

Gran Metalik vs. TJP – 205 Live

The war between TJP and The Lucha House Party continues to wage on. This time around, The Fil-Am Flash may have found a new ally. But first, TJP had to go through the seething Gran Metalik in a rematch of the Cruiserweight Classic finals.

After suffering an embarrassing loss against Metalik, however, TJP got an assist from Mike Kanellis as they started beating up The Lucha House Party with steel chairs.

Talk about being sore losers.

Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai – NXT UK

This week’s back-to-back episodes of NXT UK produced great matches. But on this list, we’ll give the nod to the NXT UK Women’s Championship semi-finals. First up is the fearsome Rhea Ripley taking on the lightning-quick Dakota Kai. It was as a hardfought match that saw Ripley’s raw power clash with Kai’s sharp kicks. In the end, Kai missed a crucial kick that allowed Ripley to seize the win. One massive Riptide later and Ripley’s off to the finals.

Toni Storm vs. Jinny – NXT UK

Closing off the week is the semi-final bout between the dangerous Jinny and the 2018 Mae Young Classic winner, Toni Storm. Serving as their MYC first round rematch, Jinny wasted no time dominating her opponent. Storm responded with a flurry of suplexes, making the match as closely contested as possible. Storm eventually gained the upper hand, hitting Jinny with a German suplex followed by a Storm Zero for the surefire tournament finals spot.

(Photo credit: WWE.com)