WWE News: Shane McMahon most likely to turn heel

Since winning the WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel, Shane McMahon’s character has started to slowly embody the “Best in the World” title. It may not be apparent now, but Shane O’Mac will definitely turn heel in 2019.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Creative will slowly build up on Shane’s inflating ego following his Crown Jewel victory. His dramatic heel turn is projected to happen on the first half of 2019, right before WrestleMania 35.

Apparently, Shane will adapt the “Best in the World” moniker once he squares off with his opponent, possibly The Miz.

Shane is currently in a program with Miz about teaming up together, which will probably lead to a feud between the two. The Miz will apparently turn face during this feud, further complicating SmackDown Live’s ever-changing landscape. There’s not mistaking it, 2019 will be the year of so many heel and face turns in WWE.

The question remains: How exactly can Creative transition Shane McMahon’s benevolent commissioner character into an arrogant show off?

It seems a bit of a stretch, but let’s not forget that WWE was able to pull-off a Daniel Bryan heel turn in 2018. If Creative can apply the same care they gave to Bryan’s character arc, Shane’s leap to the dark side can be a fun storyline waiting to unfold.

(Photo credit: WWE.com)