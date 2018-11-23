WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey wants the Nia Jax feud to be cut short

Ronda Rousey may claim that she’s willing to fight whoever steps up, but rumors suggest otherwise. As noted by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rousey would prefer ending her feud with Nia Jax as soon as possible to focus on Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

According to the report, Rousey wants her feud with Nia Jax to be a temporary pit stop before facing Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch once again. Several people backstage also agree with this sentiment to capitalize on the heated rivalry that Rousey and Lynch started.

Rousey, together with some backers, wants to be clear with her character’s direction and facing Jax in a long term feud is simply not the destination the current RAW Women’s Champion wants right now.

If this is true, then the Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax match at TLC will probably the only match this rivalry will get as it’s not like WWE will ignore Rousey’s demands.

She’s the company’s biggest draw after all, so it’s more likely that this will be the case on December 16. Right now, it’s still unclear who’s going to face Rousey at WrestleMania 35, but the consensus is that the match will definitely headline the event.

Another factor to consider is Jax’s backstage heat for injuring Becky Lynch. Some of her colleagues still think she shouldn’t be rewarded with a push after injuring a wrestler who’s in the middle of her best run in the WWE.

This will probably lead to her “Facebreaker” push to be cut short by Creative.

(Photo credit: WWE.com)