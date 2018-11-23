With Roman Reigns out for next year’s WrestleMania, WWE may have found the next best thing—Seth freakin’ Rollins. That’s right, Rollins could be set to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

According to Dave Meltzer, WWE creative could be planning to set up a rivalry between Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar in April. Since the Kingslayer is still involved in a feud with his former Shield brother Dean Ambrose, it looks like Ambrose will gain the upper hand on their rivalry. Rollins will most certainly drop the Intercontinental Championship to Ambrose at TLC, freeing him to pursue the Universal title.

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar looks good on paper as a Mania main event. They go way back to 2015 when Rollins met Lesnar in the ring in a Triple Threat match with John Cena at the 2015 Royal Rumble PPV. Rollins had his second chance encounter with Lesnar two months later at WrestleMania 31. He cashed in his Money in the Bank contract during the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar main event, running away with his first WWE Championship win.

If all goes according to the plan, Rollins will once again meet Lesnar inside the ring. And this time, it’s just the two of them mano-a-mano. With all the experience Rollins got over the years, will it be enough to stop The Beast? Or is he going to be the latest addition to the indie stars Lesnar has already decimated? Either way, RAW will definitely have a strong main event entry for WrestleMania 35.

(Photo credit: WWE.com)