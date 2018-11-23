WWE Rumors: What Sasha Banks really thinks about ‘Facebreaker’ Nia Jax

After injuring Becky Lynch last week, Nia Jax has received a lot of heat both backstage and from the WWE Universe.

One fan even made a fan sign about it…that Sasha Banks endorsed.

A Twitter user spotted something interesting on an Instagram post last Tuesday of a fan addressing a sign to Nia Jax. The sign read “Nia! I feel compelled to stress that we are not booing because of your effective heel work we are booing because you are simply awful,”.

Apart from being a noteworthy sign by itself, what made it even more interesting was that Sasha Banks liked it on Instagram.

While this doesn’t confirm how the former RAW Women’s Champion really feels about Nia Jax, it’s interesting how Banks is endorsing negative criticism of one of her colleagues.

There have been reports about Jax receiving heat backstage about her being unsafe and reckless at times. Is this Banks’ way of throwing shade at Nia Jax?

Since the Becky Lynch incident, Nia Jax has chosen to brag about it on social media and on this past week’s episode of RAW.

She started calling herself “The Facebreaker,” alluding to the fact that Lynch suffered a broken face after getting punched for real by her.

However, it would seem that fans aren’t really on board with Jax using a real-life incident to garner heat. And by the looks of it, Sasha Banks agrees.

(Photo credit: WWE.com)