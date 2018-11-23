WWE |

WWE News: ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan hospitalized

WWE Legend ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan was taken to the hospital and admitted in the ICU. It is believed that he will be released on Saturday.

Duggan’s hospitalization was revealed with a post by his daughter on his Instagram account stating:

“Happy Thanksgiving from the Duggan family to yours! Dad is in ICU but is in good spirits and we are all doing good- we have a lot to be thankful for this year.”

Hacksaw later gave an update himself saying that he would be released on Saturday:

‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan had successful runs in the WWE and WCW in the ’80s and ’90s and is a former Royal Rumble winner and a former WCW US Champion. He’s also a WWE Hall of Famer.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)

