WWE Legend ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan was taken to the hospital and admitted in the ICU. It is believed that he will be released on Saturday.

Duggan’s hospitalization was revealed with a post by his daughter on his Instagram account stating:

“Happy Thanksgiving from the Duggan family to yours! Dad is in ICU but is in good spirits and we are all doing good- we have a lot to be thankful for this year.”

Hacksaw later gave an update himself saying that he would be released on Saturday:

‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan had successful runs in the WWE and WCW in the ’80s and ’90s and is a former Royal Rumble winner and a former WCW US Champion. He’s also a WWE Hall of Famer.

