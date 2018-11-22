Every November, there are people all over the world who celebrate No Shave November. It’s that time of the year where men grow a beard or well-kept moustache to promote certain advocacies or to simply have a reason to try and have a rugged look.

In celebration of this, Fox Sports Asia takes a look at some of the best and iconic moustaches in WWE history. These Superstars’ look wouldn’t be complete or the same if they came on screen without the bush on their upper lip.

Jake the Snake Roberts

When people hear the name Jake Roberts, they immediately remember his lovely/terrifying snake he lovingly calls Damien. It’s not Jake The Snake Roberts without the snake. However, as important as Damien is to completing Jake’s look is his moustache. The facial hair adds a lot to his overall rugged and terrifying persona. It’s hard to imagine being terrified of Jake Roberts if he was clean-shaven.

ALSO READ: 5 WWE Superstars who overcame tough childhoods

Ravishing Rick Rude

Seducing and captivating women is standard in Rick Rude’s MO Men easily hate him because of the many things to envy with Rude. He has the chiseled body and mean streak. His eyes do nothing but solicit disdain. What puts the icing on the cake is the moustache that reeks of ruggedness and masculinity. It’s no wonder he’s one of the most effective bad guys in the business.

The Iron Sheik

It’s no coincidence that the third Superstar in this list is another bad guy. There’s just something about moustaches that make it mandatory if one wants to be booed to oblivion. His non-American origins already make him a prime target for the WWE Universe of his era. The facial hair, however, drives the point home as to his allegiances. Would the Sheik’s legacy as a heel be this much had he not carry a moustache?

Gene Okerlund

As an on-screen interviewer, it’s a challenge for Mean Gene Okerlund to make a lasting impression on the WWE Universe. He has a lot of ground to cover compared to the larger-than-life personalities inside the squared circle. However, he compensates for this well by having his iconic moustache always present. Interviews of his era wouldn’t be the same if Okerlund had a clean and flawless upper lip. He’d be close to unrecognizable if this were the case.

Hulk Hogan

An icon needs to have particular qualities always present to be immortal. For Hulk Hogan, it begins with his yellow and red. The air guitar and crowd pointing for his entrance is next. The mighty pythons and leg drop are also a must for his image. Lastly, for his iconic mug, it’s necessary he dons his beautiful moustache. The look has worked for him regardless if he’s The Immortal One or Hollywood. Without the moustache, it’s not the Hulk Hogan everyone knows and loves.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)