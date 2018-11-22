5 Times The Undertaker broke character on air

The Undertaker is famous for maintaining character at all times as one of the last members of the old guard.

However, The Undertaker has actually broken kayfabe a number of times on television. Their rare occasions are special cause of their rarity and Taker had a good reason every time.

Elimination Chamber in 2010

If you remember Elimination Chamber 2010, you’ll remember Undertaker’s entrance going horribly wrong. AS the pyro went off, The Deadman caught up in them but thankfully only suffered minor burns.

He got rid of his overcoat and hat which took the brunt of the pyro and continued with the match as nothing happened. What a legend.

After his title match against Jeff Hardy in 2002

Jeff Hardy challenged then WWE Champion The Undertaker in a ladder match on the main event of an episode of RAW in 2002. It was a star-making performance for Hardy, who was just breaking out as a singles competitor.

Despite getting repeatedly beaten down, Hardy kept getting up. Even though he didn’t win, he won Taker’s respect. As per the story, Undertaker was supposed to continue to punish Jeff with a post-match beatdown. However, Undertaker went against plans and raised his hand instead.

Embracing Triple H and HBK at WrestleMania 28

The Undertaker faced Triple H at WrestleMania 28 and ‘The Game’ was determined to end the streak. So determined, in fact, that special guest referee Shawn Michaels tried to help his longtime friend, HHH, a number of times but Taker could not be pinned.

Despite the viciousness of Triple H’s attack, multiple chairshots and all, Undertaker embraced Michaels and HHH after the match.

After his WrestleMania 33 match

The Undertaker passed the torch to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 33. Following his second loss at WrestleMania, Taker approached his wife Michelle McCool at ringside as well as his son. This is the rare time Taker broke kayfabe at WrestleMania.

A brief moment later, he left his hat and overcoat in the ring before disappearing.

Ric Flair’s retirement

It was 2008 and Ric Flair was retiring (although he ended up signing for TNA and making a comeback a few months later). During Flair’s farewell on RAW, The Undertaker came out near the end and broke character, paying tribute to the 16-time WWE Champion. Taker shook Flair’s hand and hugged him before getting down to one knee and taking a bow.