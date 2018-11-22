Pro wrestler injured after a concrete block was thrown at his head (Video)

A match between Angel o Demonio and Cuervo in Mexico City ended with Cuervo getting hospitalized after his opponent sickeningly threw a concrete block at his head.

Demoino attacked Cuervo from behind with the concrete block with Cuervo completely unaware of what was happening. You can see the attack in the video below:

This is totally unacceptable pic.twitter.com/uUPIcu8I7v — Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) November 20, 2018

Demonio later took to Facebook to say that he wasn’t aiming at Demonio’s head but added that he was unhappy at how Cuervo had hit him with multiple chairshots before the incident.

Cuervo’s manager gave an update on his Facebook page saying that Cuervo had undergone successful surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain.

The Boxing and Wrestling Commission of Mexico responded to the incident by suspending Angel o Demonio indefinitely for his actions.

WWE Legend Kurt Angle reacted to the incident on Twitter, lambasting Angel o Demonio for his actions: