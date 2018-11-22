According to John Pollock of Post Wrestling, Dolph Ziggler is currently dealing with a foot injury. Ziggler is a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and former RAW Tag-Team Champion.

Pollock didn’t go into the extent of the injury. There is no confirmation on which foot injured and whether he’ll need to take time off although it doesn’t seem like anything serious.

Ziggler was a part of Team RAW at Survivor Series 2018 along with Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley. Ziggler wasn’t on the card on RAW the following night and his next advertised match is at Starrcade 2018 on November 24th.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)