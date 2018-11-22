After SmackDown 1000, it seemed pretty clear that WWE were planning on a massive match at WrestleMania 35 between former Evolution members, Triple H and Batista.

However, WWE’s plans came to a screeching halt at WWE Crown Jewel after Triple H picked up a pectoral injury and had to undergo surgery immediately after returning to the States. Following The Game’s injury, there were rumors that a potential replacement to face Batista at WrestleMania could be Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Dave Meltzer, on Wrestling Observer Radio, put an end to these rumors, for now, saying that there were currently no plans to have ‘The Beast’ face Batista at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

It now looks like Brock Lesnar will defend the Universal Championship against the ‘Monster Among Men’ Braun Strowman at WrestleMania. Strowman is currently out of action after elbow surgery but should be back in action by the Royal Rumble latest.

