Donald Trump’s 5 Best Moments In The WWE

Regardless of how you feel about him, Donald Trump has done it all. He’s the 45th and current President of the United States, he’s a supposed business mogul and definitely a celebrity. Add to this list of accolades is his participation in the WWE that brought him to the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame.

Fox Sports Asia takes a look back at the President’s interesting stint in the WWE around ten years ago. Below are five of the best Trump moments from his WWE career.

Making it rain on RAW

One of Donald Trump’s appearances on Monday Night Raw resulted in him giving away Mr. McMahon’s money during Monday Night Raw. Trump even did it in extravagant fashion by making it rain thousands of Dollar bills inside the arena. The crowd was happy with their take home. Trump was happy because he got to exert his superiority. A humiliated and irritated Mr. McMahon might be the only person not happy that night. All this even happened during Mr. McMahon fan appreciation night!

WrestleMania 23 – Battle of the Billionaires

The Trump – McMahon rivalry culminated in WrestleMania 23 by a proxy hair-vs-hair match. Bobby Lashley represented Trump while Umaga represented the WWE Chairman. The loser would get his head and hair shaved off by the winner. Short to say, Trump would come out as the winner of this contest, and he had the rare opportunity of giving McMahon a sad hairdo.

Stone Cold Stunner

Trump taking a Stone Cold Stunner may be a best or worst moment depending on who you ask. It can be a best moment because it’s indeed a privilege and memorable moment to eat a Stunner during WrestleMania 23. However, it may be seen unfavorably because Trump took a Stunner and didn’t come out looking like a winner. Regardless, WWE history will always have this image etched in.

Owning Monday Night Raw

In 2009, Trump landed one of the biggest deals in his life by acquiring from McMahon and owning Monday Night Raw. It may be years since their WrestleMania 23 meeting, but this served as another moment wherein Trump proved his superiority over McMahon in his rivals’ own game. Trump would add more insult to injury by selling Raw back to McMahon for twice the prize. Not only did Trump make a profit, but he also toyed with McMahon by eventually considering Raw a cheap and easily sellable product.

Hall of Fame Induction

Donald Trump put the icing on his WWE-career cake by being inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2013. This night was the perfect culmination and appreciation of everything he did in the WWE. Only to legends and other influential people who contributed to the success of the WWE get this honor. However, as special as the Hall of Fame may be, it greatly pales in comparison to being President of the United States of America.

(Photo and Video Credit: WWE.com and WWE Youtube Page)