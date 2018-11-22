5 WWE Superstars who passed away before 40

The life of WWE Superstars are be both glamorous and tough. On one hand, they’re larger-than-life celebrities doing extraordinary feats of strength. On the other hand, the stress on their health, or even bad luck, can break even the toughest and fiercest Superstars. It’s because of the latter that some of the Superstars the WWE Universe love, unfortunately, left us too soon.

Let’s take a look at some of these legends that died before they got to 40. These are the Superstars that wowed the Universe during their heyday. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to live long enough to savor and enjoy the legacy they left behind.

Yokozuna

The Samoan made his name in the WWE as the unstoppable sumo wrestler managed by Mr. Fuji. His huge size and girth made him one of the most intimidating forces of his time. He’s earned two tag championships, a Royal Rumble win, and a pair of WWF World Heavyweight titles. All these earned him a place in the Hall of Fame in 2012. However, he passed away earlier in 2000 at only 34 due to pulmonary issues.

Umaga

Umaga makes the second Samoan on this list of Superstars who passed away before 40. He had a relatively short but impactful wrestling career in the WWE, Japan, and other promotions. The Samoan has amassed championships and recognition wherever he went. He died 2009 at a young age of 36 due to a heart attack.

Davey Boy Smith

As one half of the British Bulldogs, Davey Boy Smith had a very successful career. His natural talent made it easy for him to amass championship gold as a singles wrestler and as a tag team with his partner/cousin Dynamite Kid. In the WWE, he won the European, Intercontinental, Hardcore championships and even the Royal Rumble. He also has a pair of tag titles. Add more to the list when other promotions are considered. Davey Boy Smith died in 2002 at 39 due to a heart attack. Use of anabolic steroids was believed to be the cause of his death.

Owen Hart

The brother of Bret and veteran of the famous Hart dungeon, Owen Hart was considered one of the most talented wrestlers in the WWE during his time. Whether he wrestled as Owen or as the Blue Blazer, the in-ring skill was undeniable. In the WWE, he won the European title, Intercontinental title, Tag titles, Slammies, and King of the Ring. In 1999, Owen suffered a tragic death under the WWE’s lights when he brutally hit his head on the turnbuckle during his extravagant from-the-roof entrance. He was only 34.

Eddie Guerrero

He lies, he cheats, he steals. He may have been a nasty heel, but it was hard not to love and respect Eddie Guerrero. From his captivating persona to his exhilarating in-ring skills, the WWE Universe found it easy to cheer for Eddie Guerrero. He found success whether he was in Mexico, WCW, ECW, and especially the WWE. In 2005, he was found dead in his hotel room by his nephew Chavo. Heart failure was believed to be the cause. He was only 38. A year later, he was inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2006.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)