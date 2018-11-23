5 WWE Superstars who overcame tough childhoods

WWE Superstars are living the life. Week in and week out, they are doing the thing they enjoy the most: wrestling for the millions in the WWE Universe. The road to the big leagues is tough, and they are reaping the benefits right now.

However, some WWE Superstars had it more difficult than others in the locker room. Let’s take a look at some of these brave and resilient men and women who had to overcome tough childhoods to get to the WWE. They may not have enjoyed the luxury of a relatively easy life, but they show that no situation is too dire if you work hard for your dreams.

AJ Lee

The former WWE Diva’s champion had to go through a list of struggles on her way to WWE Superstardom – mental illness, addiction, bouts of poverty. She’s been diagnosed with a bipolar disorder that forced her to take various medications right on the brink of overdosing. She also had a hard time pinning where home is since her family always moved around wherever their budget could afford.

ALSO READ: 5 oldest champions in WWE history

Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts

WWE Hall of Famer Jake the Snake Roberts’ troubles with addiction as an adult have been well documented. What not many may know is that he experienced the same problems during his younger years. He admits to having his first drink at the age of 11. His parents didn’t help with the situation either due to the strained relationship with his father. He also experienced sexual and physical abuse by his stepmother. Jake Roberts surviving this long considering everything he’s gone through is truly a miracle.

AJ Styles

An abusive and drunkard father gave the Phenomenal One a rough childhood. Making things worse was the constant poverty that proved challenging when it comes to education. Lucky for him, he was good enough in wrestling to merit a scholarship. AJ Styles helped make ends meet by constantly taking odd jobs. This humble childhood may be the reason why even for a talented champion like himself, he still has that air of humility that makes him easy to cheer.

R-Truth

One of R-Truth’s biggest challenges growing up was constant poverty. This forced him and his father to turn to living on the wrong side of the law to survive. Aside from this, he also faced a crossroad between his natural talent and love for hip-hop music and his competence in various sports. When he chose to pursue his music career, he tried to cover the costs for this by falling back into his old ways. This led to his imprisonment where he spent 13 months behind bars. Traces of this rough childhood are still evident until this day when he wrestles and competes in the WWE.

Dean Ambrose

Time spent in public housing was the challenge for The Lunatic Fringe. Because of this, the streets and neighborhood weren’t good influences for him either. There were times he was forced to into illegal activities and was wary of taking beatings. Wrestling proved to be his escape from this world and the opportunity to provide himself and his family a better life. All in all, it’s safe to say that this escape has paid off very well for him.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)