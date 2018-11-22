John Cena’s Instagram: Words of Wisdom

John Cena has portrayed himself as the ideal role model for the WWE Universe. He lives and embodies his mantra of hustle, loyalty, and respect. The kids love it, and those of age can’t help but acknowledge the good he brings to the world.

However, when it comes to his Instagram account, the champ has more interesting messages for his followers. He even presents these to them via very interesting signposts. Fox Sports Asia’s dive to John Cena’s Instagram account examines these and the ironic words of wisdom he wants to share with the WWE Universe.

Tequila Quotes

Drinking can be very dangerous if left unchecked. Too much alcohol can make anyone do careless and stupid things. These may even be actions one won’t consider if drinks weren’t in the picture. Put sending multiple unanswered text messages in this list of stupid things to do. However, rather than catch yourself and err on the side of caution, John Cena shows here his encouragement to do the brave and bold things alcohol allows one to do. There’s no room for humiliation. Hey, you only live once.

ALSO READ: 5 WWE Superstars who passed away before 40

Explaining Bad Luck

Speaking of stupid actions and bad decisions, Cena gives it straight to the WWE Universe in this Instagram post. According to this one, bad days and bad situations are nothing more but a result of being stupid. There’s no point in blaming the world. Cena’s reminder is to look at oneself and to be responsible for one’s actions. It’s harsh and straight to the point. Sometimes, people need something this blunt to get the point across.

Deleting History

This may be a funny commentary on contemporary online browsing behaviors. It can also be about managing and controlling the past. Also, There may be political undertones on this one. Whichever you may pick, it’s interesting reminder by Cena on how precious, vital, and powerful one’s management of history is.

Bathroom Etiquette

Returning things to a lighter tone, Cena gives a reminder to all who use the toilet. For men, aim well to keep everything clean. For women, keep sitting down to also keep everything clean. It seems Mr. hustle, loyalty, and respect values a pristine bathroom as much as the championships he’s won over the years.

Work Hard & Be Nice to People

On an Instagram feed that’s full of fun and quirky posts, it’s worth pointing out that Cena can also be straight and square for some of them. Here, his words of wisdom point to the importance of proper work ethic and attitude towards other people. These are things anybody can live by if they want to be successful and happy in life.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com and @JohnCena on Instagram)