WWE News: Shawn Michaels reveals why he went bald

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness and spoke about a range of topics, including why he ended up shaving bald.

Michaels, who appeared on RAW in the lead up to WWE Crown Jewel sporting the new look, mentioned that it was initially a decision taken for the sake of an independent movie he was a part of in Texas, where he had to play a dual role of his younger and older, ailing self.

He then mentioned that it stuck on when his wife expressed to him that she liked the short hair and when he thought that it would match looks with his tag partner and the other half of Degeneration X, Triple H.

Either way, although the prevailing opinion of the Crown Jewel event and the match involving DX and the Brothers of Destruction (thanks to Triple H’s torn pectoral muscle early on) was one of negativity, Shawn Michaels’ performance was pretty impressive considering that he had stayed away from the ring for 8 years prior to that.