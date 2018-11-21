WWE News: Thai footballer Charyl Chappuis’ great WWE Survivor Series experience

The Thai national team may be fully focused on the game AFF Suzuki Cup game against Philippines, but midfielder Charyl Chappuis is in the middle of a well deserved break in the USA.

Speaking to FOX correspondent Andrew Whitelaw, Chappuis weighed in on Thailand’s chances in the Suzuki Cup, which Thai players Philippines have to watch out for today and Adisak Kraisorn’s remarkable seven goal tally in the tournament so far.

However, while the tournament plays out in earnest, Chappius is taking time out to unwind in the other side of the world with his girlfriend. He recounted attending Kevin Hart shows, basketball games, swimming with sharks and – the highlight of the trip – being in attendance live for WWE Survivor Series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

While Chappuis mentioned that the show dragged on a little too long for his girlfriend’s liking, he reiterated that it was still the best part of his trip there.

Despite the WWE not falling entirely under the umbrella of sport, it’s actually quite surprising how many sports persons follow and appreciate the product. I guess Thai football superstar Charyl Chappuis is the latest addition to that list.

(Photo Credits: Tribun Style)