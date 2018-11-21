WWE News: John Cena accidentally reveals his new tattoo on Twitter

John Cena is currently in China filming for Project X alongside Jackie Chan, and like a consummate professional, he’s tailored his look to suit the role.

Cena’s grown out his hair and gotten leaner, as he displayed at WWE Super Show Down. In addition to that, it would also seem that the Leader of the Cenation has inked himself, as was accidentally revealed on this video of him getting ready to tuck into his food.

You can never seperate @JohnCena from his Lao Gan Ma! pic.twitter.com/WS6FCjDZy6 — JohnCenaCrews™ (@JohnCenaCrews) November 9, 2018

The tattoo seems to be situated on his right forearm, and appears to reflect the word ‘GHOSTS’ on closer inspection.

Here’s another angle of the tattoo.

John Cena got a tattoo. pic.twitter.com/dAzej2JxfC — Chris (@careal89) November 20, 2018

Whether this is a permanent tattoo or just a temporary one for movie purposes, remains to be seen however.

John Cena has sported tattoos – and a whole bunch of them – for his role in ‘Sisters’ before.

Is this new tattoo again a prop for his next movie role…or are we beginning to see another side of John Cena now that his WWE commitments have almost completely tapered off?