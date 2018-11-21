WWE News: Edge reveals what it would take for WWE return

Edge recently graced us with his presence at SmackDown 1000 in an emotional segment with Becky Lynch. It was pivotal for Lynch’s character as a woman who will burn bridges for the sole purpose of glory.

It turns out Edge wants his future appearances to have the same impact as the latest Cutting Edge segment.

In a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Edge revealed his criteria for making a WWE appearance in the future. He named his recent heart-to-heart segment with Becky Lynch as a standard for returning to the WWE. According to the 11-time world champion, he wants to help advance storylines and make meaningful moments for years to come.

“The reason I was listed and announced and then unannounced is because they didn’t ask me. They just announced me and I went, ‘Hey guys I’m not gonna show up unless you tell me what the creative is because when I do come back I want it to mean something. I want it to be able to further something. I want it to help a current character on the show. There’s nothing wrong with this, but I don’t want to just be the comedy pre-tape in the back. I don’t want to just be a guy playing the APA card game — hey, it needs to be there. We need to hear Ron Simmons say, ‘DAMN!’ So I get it, that has to be there and it should be there. I just want, when you see Edge come you say, ‘Oh something is going to happen,’ I still want that to be the case. So how can I help put a current talent over? I can’t do it physically, they won’t allow that, and that’s fine. What I can do is tell some kind of story with my promos and somehow further along for instance, with Becky and Charlotte. They told me it was with Becky and Charlotte and I’m like, ‘I’m there, great!. I’d love to be involved.”

Edge also revealed how he placed himself into the zone during his SmackDown 1000 appearance. He said he listed all the similarities between him and Becky Lynch and initially, he wanted to help her rekindle her friendship with Charlotte Flair. Edge said he was proud of what he accomplished that night because two weeks later, he got to witness the best women’s match of the year at Evolution.

The Rated-R Superstar even predicted that Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey will headline next year’s WrestleMania. We feel you, Edge. These women should definitely take their rightful spot in the main event at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

(Photo credit: WWE.com, H/T to Ringside News for transcription)