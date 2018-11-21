WWE News: Becky Lynch goes 1-on-1 with Chris Jericho on Twitter

Becky Lynch may be taking some time off to heal her injuries, but she’s not going to relinquish her trademark sass just yet.

After owning Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey on Twitter, The Man’s next victim is none other than the GOAT, Chris Jericho.

Their mini-feud started last Monday when Chris Jericho gave a shout out to the WWE for making women’s wrestling the hottest thing right now. He ended his tweet by asking who should headline WrestleMania 35. Should it be Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, Nia Jax, or Charlotte Flair?

Becky Lynch, however, felt that it was solely down to her that women’s wrestling was the hottest thing in the WWE, and let him know about it.

Nope, that was me. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 19, 2018

The conversation should’ve ended there, but Y2J pushed it further. He replied the next day, suggesting that Nia Jax’s punch that broke Becky’s face was as responsible for the success of the women’s division as she was. In reply, Lynch also threw shade at Jericho’s latest Fozzy album.

Now things are getting personal.

The suckerpunch drew blood for sure. Little known fact though: I actually got the concussion from trying to listen to your last “album.” — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 19, 2018

After receiving an uppercut of a burn from The Man, Jericho still had a little fight in him. Referencing Lynch’s past odd job, Jericho took another shot defending his highly successful album. While Lynch has yet to acknowledge Jericho’s latest tirade, we will definitely keep an eye on this popcorn-worthy Twitter jab between one future legend and the GOAT.

The one that went number 1 on @itunes w 30mill views on @youtube? Maybe go back to clown school for better material https://t.co/VStNPx06fR — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 19, 2018

(Photo credit: WWE.com)