There were doubts if the showdown between Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier would take place following reports that Brock Lesnar had secretly agreed to a new WWE contract.

TMZ Sports caught up with Paul Heyman and asked him if the fight was still on. Heyman said that as long as Cormier was game, so was Brock:

“As long as Daniel Cormier has the balls, to step into the Octagon and put his title up against Brock Lesnar and UFC comes up with the money for Brock Lesnar, I don’t see anything that would keep Brock Lesnar from taking the fight.”

Lesnar is currently WWE Universal Champion after winning the title at WWE Crown Jewel in October. Lesnar beat WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at Survivor Series this past Sunday.

As for Lesnar’s next title defence in WWE, there are rumors that he’ll face Braun Strowman at the Royal Rumble in January.

