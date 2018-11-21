This week’s episode of RAW kicked off with a celebratory segment for RAW’s domination at Survivor Series. Stephanie McMahon was there, Baron Corbin was there and Braun Strowman was there too.

It seemed like a business-as-usual RAW segment, right? It’s not, because all of them were reportedly forced to just “wing it.”

As Mike Johnson reported on PWInsider Elite, RAW started last Monday with almost no actual plan whatsoever. This is because they did the show on the West Coast, making it an unusually early day for the entire crew. And since they just finished Survivor Series last Sunday, the Creative team didn’t have enough time to prepare for the episode.

“The order of people coming out wasn’t set. The plan of how to get there was not set and some of the stuff you saw out there was very much the talents winging it. Some of that stuff you saw in the ring was very much called in the ring as opposed to having a very set sort of series of sequences that were planned and meticulously memorized.”

While the show pretty much went smooth-sailing, everyone was apparently scrambling backstage. They couldn’t decide what to do next and Vince McMahon was apparently nonchalant about it. Even the elimination tag team match right after the opening segment was a rushed idea, as the ring veterans built the match piece by piece.

Meanwhile, the WWE Universe was none the wiser. Despite how messy Creative thought that segment went, it still did a great job putting over Baron Corbin as a man willing to do anything to keep his job and Braun Strowman as the hero once again. Not bad for guys who were just winging it.

(Photo credit: WWE.com, H/T to RingSide News)