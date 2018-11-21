The main event of SmackDown saw Rey Mysterio unmasked after his face off against ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton for the first time in 12 years.

Orton held his own for large chunks of the match, dominating the smaller Mysterio. Just when it looked like Rey might able to make another famous comeback, Orton countered his baseball slide with an RKO at ringside followed by another one inside the ring for the win.

Orton didn’t stop after the match and continued his vicious assault which culminated in him tearing off Mysterio’s mask. This will be a night to forget for Mysterio.

It looks like Orton and Mysterio could face each other at TLC.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)