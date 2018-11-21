Baron Corbin needs to beat Braun Strowman at WWE TLC in order to get confirmed as the permanent RAW General Manager. Although the match is in doubt because Strowman is set to undergo surgery, WWE is reportedly considering Alexa Bliss for the position of GM while she recovers from injury.

On PWInsider Elite, Mike Johnson said that Bliss could be named RAW GM post-WWE TLC:

“The impression that I have is that she went through some medical testing while she was in Los Angeles and that there was no clearcut indication that she was returning to the ring anytime soon. It doesn’t mean that it’s not going to happen. That’s to the best of my knowledge it’s not a Paige situation where she’s been permanently sat out, but it did seem like, ‘Ok in two weeks you’re going to be good to go, or in three weeks you’re going to be good to go.”

Johnson added that depending on her test results, plans could still change:

“It’s still very much up in the air. They’ll probably still keep testing her. There was some expectation backstage at Raw that when they come out of TLC Alexa Bliss will probably end up the General Manager of Raw which makes sense when you think about it but given how they change ideas so quickly I don’t know that definitely 100% the plan.”

Bliss is currently out of action after suffering multiple concussions ahead of WWE Evolution.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com | H/T: RingsideNews)