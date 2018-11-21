Daniel Bryan won the WWE Championship last week on SmackDown after hitting then-Champion AJ Styles with a low blow followed by his patented running knees. Bryan will now defend his title at WWE TLC.

WWE confirmed this week that AJ Styles will get his contractually obligated rematch at WWE TLC in December.

Bryan cut a promo on SmackDown, saying that he fought tooth and nail, traveling all around the country in order to get cleared for a return. He added that he got the biggest ‘Yes’ Chants of the night when he returned. However, he added that for the fans, it was just “a moment”.

Bryan went on to call the fans fickle saying that the ‘Yes’ chants kept getting weaker by the weeks, which was why Daniel’s dream took over when the referee was down. Bryan added that his dreams “kicked AJ Styles in the b***s”.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)