WWE News: Braun Strowman set to undergo surgery, TLC match could be cancelled

One of the big talking points from RAW last night was the vicious beating Braun Strowman endured at the hands of Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre.

On the latest episodes of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer elaborated on why WWE wrote Strowman off television:

“Well, I guess the biggest news is that Braun Strowman is going to have elbow surgery so the deal tonight was a cover for that. He has bone spurs in the elbow that they ‘destroyed’ was the one that he has bone spurs in.” “It’s not a bad deal, obviously his elbow was not shattered. It’s touch and go whether he’ll be in San Jose for the match with Baron Corbin, the TLC match they announced. I guess it depends on the seriousness of the surgery.”

Meltzer also added that even though Strowman could be a doubt for TLC, he would be good to go in time for the Royal Rumble in January:

“The belief is he’s fine for the Royal Rumble with Brock Lesnar which they also announced surprisingly announced that match tonight. So that is the plan. So that’s the deal of what’s going on with Strowman, why they did what they did.”

