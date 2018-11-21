Enzo Amore was recently kicked out of WWE Survivor Series while in attendance at ringside. He followed it up by ranting about fighting WWE creative and about his backstage fights in WWE at a recent LA concert.

As reported by RingsideNews, Amore said:

“This means the world to me. They took away what I love more than anything in the f****** world and I refuse to let them take my voice. That was the f****** worst part about that is not being able to talk to you guys and not being able to let you all hear me.”

“But I knew if I waited it out, the good always prevails and I’m up against a giant right now. I’m up against a giant, but I’m the only mother******* with the balls to go against that giant and that is a fact.”

“You ever hear that s*** about me getting kicked out of a locker room, that s*** leaks, that’s because I was the only mother******* who would stand up to bullies and punch somebody in the f****** mouth and you guys didn’t hear about that! You heard what they leaked but Enzo is a Real1, dawg so I don’t hit the dirt sheets, I don’t tell people about the fights I gotta get into backstage to get what the f*** I need to get for my family, alright?”

“You keep a small circle, you don’t let squares in it. My is the people you see on the stage. I’ve been living with my best friend since elementary school since I made it. I had the time of my life and it’s because of the fans. You all saved my job more times than you know.”

“Cause I had to go out there and fight for every word that came out of my mouth. Because the way I felt about it is if I go into a wrestling ring and I almost kill myself and break my body… if you are willing to get knocked out cold and your mother is at home crying your eyes out thinking you’re f****** dead, why don’t you go write this s*** and go say it your f****** self.”