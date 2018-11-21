John Cena’s Hollywood career is reaching new heights every year and it’s understandable that the ‘Face that runs the place’ takes time off to focus on his movie career.

Cena will return to WWE in late December to work a handful of Live Events. So far no television dates for Cena has been announced. Below is the confirmed list:

December 26th: RAW live event in Madison Square Garden.

December 27th: SmackDown live event at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY.

December 28th: SmackDown live event in Baltimore, Maryland.

December 30th: SmackDown live event in Tampa, Florida.

John Cena’s last WWE appearance was at Super Sh0w-Down in Melbourne, Australia.