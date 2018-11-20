Survivor Series 2018 was a bad night for the blue brand. SmackDown got decimated at Survivor Series losing 6 matches and only winning the match on the pre-show.

SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon has already voiced his displeasure at how things went down at Survivor Series and has promised change tonight on SmackDown. Will this mean repercussions for GM Paige? We’ll have to wait and find out.

This wasn’t the night I had in mind for Team Blue.

Tomorrow is a new day, but something is going to have to change come Tuesday. #SurvivorSeries — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) November 19, 2018

SmackDown will also feature new WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, fresh off his incredible match against Brock Lesnar, explaining his actions during his match against AJ Styles last week. Bryan low-blowed Styles while the referee had his back turned before finishing him off to win the WWE Championship. AJ Styles is still owed a contractual rematch which he will most likely invoke for TLC in December.

One match already announced for SmackDown Live is the Thanksgiving Feast Fight with The Bar & Big Show taking on the New Day. If not anything else, this match will be entertaining for sure.

Charlotte Flair will have some explaining to do tonight on SmackDown Live. She lost her cool at Survivor Series and brutalized Ronda Rousey. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion will explain what going on with her on SmackDown.

SmackDown results to follow below –

Charlotte Flair opens SmackDown

Charlotte opened SmackDown addressing her actions at Survivor Series. The Queen said she gave the baddest beating to the ‘baddest woman on the planet’. SmackDown GM Paige came and told her she had no problems with Charlotte’s actions but added that her hand had been forced and she would have to fine Charlotte $100,000.

The IIconics interrupted and asked Charlotte to give them money instead which led to a match between Billie Kay and Charlotte.

Charlotte vs Billie Kay

In her new persona, Charlotte made short work of Billi Kay. Despite a big boot at ringside and a distraction from Peyton Royce, Charlotte hit Kay with the Natural Selection for the win.

Charlotte def. Billie Kay

Charlotte challenged Peyton Royce to a match right after and goaded her into it.

Charlotte vs Peyton Royce

Charlotte dominated this match too, despite distractions from Billie Kay. However, Kay interfered in the match just as Charlotte was about to win. The IIconics tried to double-team Flair but she destroyed them, dumping them in the commentator’s area.

Match ends in DQ

Miz TV with Shane McMahon as the special guest

Miz paid tribute to Shane as the match started, for fighting beside him at Survivor Series in SmackDown’s losing effort. Miz then asked Shane to form a tag-team with him. Although McMahon was hesitant at first, The Miz wore him down and introduced their opponents – two local competitors called the Bryant Brothers.

The Miz and Shane McMahon vs The Bryant Brothers

This match lasted a couple of minutes and Shane was never tagged in. The Miz ragdolled one of the Bryant Brothers and strutted around confidently but a minute later his arrogance got the better of him. The Miz got rolled up out of nowhere and pinned.

The Bryant Brothers def. The Miz and Shane McMahon

The New Day vs The Bar and Big Show (Thanksgiving Feast Fight)

The New Day cut a promo on Thanksgiving and what they were thankful for before the match began.

Big Show and Woods started off as the legal men and Woods was soon cut off from his teammates. Bar-Show isolated Woods in their corner and pounded him.

Kingston finally tagged himself in as the match started to break down. Big E booted Big Show offt he apron, sending him crashing through a table. Kofi headed to the top rope and hit Sheamus with a Double Axe-Handle while holding a turkey.

E followed it up with a turkey shot of his own to Sheamus, pinning the Celtic Warrior.

The New Day def. The Bar and Big Show

Asuka and Naomi vs Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

Asuka and Naomi continued their winning streak with another victory. Mandy and Sonya’s tension came to a head when Many almost hit Sonya with a knee strike after Asuka sidestepped it. They argued in the ring and Asuka took advantage, locking the Asuka Lock on Sonya for the win by submission.

Asuka and Naomi def. Mandy Rose and Sonya Devilla

Daniel Bryan explains his actions

Daniel Bryan was out next to explain why he did what he did to AJ Styles last week. Bryan said he fought tooth and nail to make his comeback, traveling all around the country to get cleared to return.

He added that the biggest ‘Yes’ Chants he got were on the night when he returned. However, he added that it was just “a moment” for the fans. Bryan went on to call the fans fickle, blaming them for him turning on Styles. He added that when the referee was down his dreams took over and “kicked AJ Styles in the b***s”.

#WWEChampion @WWEDanielBryan fights for his dreams… …even if it means creating a nightmare for everyone who stands in his way. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/c0ooheOg6y — WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2018

Randy Orton vs Rey Mysterio

We got a Rey Mysterio vs Randy Orton match after almost a decade as the main event. Orton was in control for most of it and kept trying to take Mysterio’s mask off. Mysterio briefly made a comeback hitting a 619 but Orton slid out of the ring so Mysterio couldn’t get the pin. He countered a baseball slide into an RKO at ringside.

After he hit the first RKO outside, Orton hit a second RKO inside the ring and pinned Mysterio.

Randy Orton def. Rey Mysterio

Orton kept attacking Mysterio after the bell and tore off his mask.