WWE Rumors: WWE negotiating new contract with AJ Styles

AJ Styles has had an incredible run in WWE since signing in 2016 and debuting at #3 in the Royal Rumble. Styles is a 2-time WWE-Champion with his second run lasting longer than a year.

Styles current WWE contract is reportedly up in April 2019 and Fightful is now reporting that WWE are in the process of negotiating a new contract with the WWE. Styles is said to want a lighter schedule so that he can spend more time at home with family.

According to Fightful, Styles wants a contract similar to the one Randy Orton has where he’d do television but reduced Live Events. It was also noted in the report that Styles himself advocated for dropping the WWE Championship.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)