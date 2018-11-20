5 WWE Superstars Paige needs to face if she returns

Paige was the original flagbearer for what eventually became the women’s revolution in WWE. Then NXT Women’s Champion, 19-year old Paige made her RAW debut in 2014, challenging Divas Champion AJ Lee for her title on her first night on the main roster…and beating her.

At 21, Paige became the youngest Divas Champion in WWE history but her career would be plagued by recurrent neck injuries. After going on a hiatus in 2016, Paige returned in 2017 at the head of her own faction – Absolution. However, she was forced to announce her retirement after suffering another neck injury soon after taking a Back Stabber from Sasha Banks at a Live Event.

In 2018, Paige was named as General Manager of SmackDown Live and has easily transitioned into the role. Earlier this month, there were rumors that the Anti-Diva could get cleared to return to the ring. Although unlikely at this point, and only for fantasy booking’s sake, let’s take a look at 5 dream matches Paige could have if she returns.

Trish Stratus

Trish vs Paige is one of the matches on this that we’ve never seen. Trish and Paige are two standard bearers from two different eras of the WWE and a singles match between the two of them is a dream match. With Trish occasionally competing in WWE again, WWE can’t pass up a program between these two if the Anti-Diva returns to the ring.

Asuka

Asuka is one of the best in the WWE. Her unbeaten streak in NXT is legendary at this point and not to forget, she won the first women’s Royal Rumble. Despite losing to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, Asuka has cemented herself as one of the best in the world.

Who would win if Paige faced Asuka? We can only hope that Asuka gets a chance to go one-on-one with the SmackDown GM if she gets cleared for a return in the future.

Charlotte Flair

Paige has already faced Charlotte Flair inside the ring but Charlotte Flair has gone on to become one of the most successful Superstars in WWE since then. With more experience, Charlotte is one of the best performers in the WWE right now and a rematch between the two is a no-brainer.

Becky Lynch



You could argue that Becky Lynch is the most popular act in WWE right now, a fact cemented by the reaction she got as she attacked Ronda Rousey with a steel chair on RAW while leading the SmackDown women in the invasion of the red brand.

A program between ‘The Man’ and the Anti-Diva could naturally lead to the latter’s return match if the latter gets cleared.

Ronda Rousey

Paige and Ronda Rousey are a little more similar than you’d think. Rousey was the standard bearer for women in the UFC while Paige spearheaded what eventually became the WWE women’s evolution. Rousey trained in judo from the age of 11 while Paige made her professional wrestling debut aged just 13.

A match between these two veterans should be on top of WWE’s list if the SmackDown GM gets cleared for a return.