NXT Superstar Lars Sullivan is set to move up to the main roster and make his debut on RAW or SmackDown soon.

Sullivan’s promotion to the main roster was first announced on the Survivor Series kick-off show:

Sullivan is a former bodybuilder and signed for WWE in 2013. He made his NXT television debut last year and challenged Aleister Black for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II.

Sullivan’s former tag-team partner in developmental was none other than the ‘Monster Among Men’, Braun Strowman. If things go well for Sullivan, we could see him face Strowman in the ring sooner rather than later.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)