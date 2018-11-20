Braun Strowman was ganged up on by Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in the opening segment on RAW, and had his elbow shattered according to an announcement on RAW.

It was initially slated to be a storyline attack, but there is concern that he may have been legitimately injured when Strowman had his hand slammed between two sets of metal steps.

Strowman was heard letting the WWE medical staff know that he couldn’t feel his fingers – something that was heard on broadcast but not picked up by the commentators. That would probably mean that he did suffer a legitimate injury.

This would be the second time in two weeks that a main event talent has been injured during an angle, if that is true.

We wait on updates as to his health, while you can relive the spot that may have caused him injury.