It was midway through the Bar vs Authors of Pain match pitching the SmackDown Live and RAW tag team champions that Enzo Amore made his presence felt in the ringside seats.

Former Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore sneaked into Survivor Series disguised in a wig and a hoody, and made his presence known half way through the show by standing on his chair and cutting a promo.

He was promptly tackled and ejected by the security.

It is reported on WrestlingInc that the reaction to Enzo Amore’s appearance and the stunt he pulled by cutting a promo was not well received backstage at all.

A number of Superstars are said to be seething over his actions, and it is in no way an angle with which the WWE is associated.

Amore is said to have spent around 10 seconds backstage before being ejected from the arena.